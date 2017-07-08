Trying Out A $37 DREVO SSD On Linux

Needing to replace a failed hard drive in one of the older benchmarking systems, I decided to try out my first DREVO brand solid-state drive with frankly the I/O performance on this particular system not being too important and being curious how well this sub-$40 SSD performs.

The DREVO X1 60GB SSD I picked up for $37 USD on Amazon , which puts it among the cheapest solid-state drives I have ever purchased or seen for that matter. The 60GB storage is also enough for this particular test system.

The 60GB DREVO X1 SATA 3.0 SSD is rated for 90MB/s writes and 500MB/s reads. It has a four star review on Amazon from 36 reviews, so went ahead and ordered it. DREVO backs the SSD by a three-year warranty and the SSD uses Hynix MLC memory.