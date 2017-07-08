Trying Out A $37 DREVO SSD On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 8 July 2017 at 10:50 AM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
Needing to replace a failed hard drive in one of the older benchmarking systems, I decided to try out my first DREVO brand solid-state drive with frankly the I/O performance on this particular system not being too important and being curious how well this sub-$40 SSD performs.


The DREVO X1 60GB SSD I picked up for $37 USD on Amazon, which puts it among the cheapest solid-state drives I have ever purchased or seen for that matter. The 60GB storage is also enough for this particular test system.


The 60GB DREVO X1 SATA 3.0 SSD is rated for 90MB/s writes and 500MB/s reads. It has a four star review on Amazon from 36 reviews, so went ahead and ordered it. DREVO backs the SSD by a three-year warranty and the SSD uses Hynix MLC memory.


The DREVO brand itself has only been around since 2015 and normally wouldn't buy a storage device from a non-trusted brand, but being curious about it and willing to risk it on this test system where there is no important data archived, I figured it would be a fun test candidate.

Formatted to EXT4 and tested with the Linux 4.12 kernel on Ubuntu 17.04, I compared the DREVO X1 to various other SATA 3.0 and NVMe solid-state drives for reference. There's also an old Western Digital SATA 3.0 HDD in there for reference too.

With SQLite, the DREVO X1 is much slower than the other tested SSDs with the exception of the Samsung 950 PRO always performing abnormally poor for SQLite. At least this sub-$40 SSD was still better off than an old HDD.

Random reads put it in line with an ADATA SU800.

Random writes are slow.

And the sequential read performance isn't anything to write home about.

At least it's faster than an HDD while also being more power efficient and cooler.

You can see more benchmarks from this result file. Overall, it's a slow SSD but I really wasn't expecting anything different out of this $38 USD SSD with 60GB capacity -- at least it remains faster than a consumer hard drive. The more important thing is the reliability and if this DREVO brand SSD will hold up for the long-term. I'll update this article if I run into any issues with this DREVO X1 down the road, as it's used by one of the daily benchmark systems in the lab for LinuxBenchmarking.com.

More details on these budget DREVO solid-state drives over on Amazon.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
POWER Updates Submitted For Linux 4.13
Many Networking Updates For Linux 4.13
New Audio Hardware Supported By The Linux 4.13 Kernel
RISC-V Developers Hope Their Port Will Land In Linux 4.13
Last Call To Participate In The 2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Power Management Updates Touch Intel P-State & More For Linux 4.13
Popular News
What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Some Of What You Can Look Forward To With Linux 4.13
Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017
Linux 4.12 Kernel Released
Valve Begins Working On OpenGL External Objects Support For Mesa
Mesa 17.1.4 Released