Christoph Hellwig has called on Linus Torvalds to pull a new "dma-mapping" subsystem into the Linux 4.13 kernel.
The dma-mapping subsystem is intended to centralize all of the generic code around DMA mapping and to provide common helpers for different architecture code. So far this subsystem provides some helpers around DMA mapping errors and various other clean-ups around the DMA (Direct Memory Access) code.
In its present form for Linux 4.13, the dma-mapping subsystem is less than one thousand lines of code. More details via this pull request.
