Next DragonFlyBSD Release Will Offer Experimental HAMMER2

After the HAMMER2 file-system was announced back in 2012, the next DragonFlyBSD release likely to be released in September will offer experimental support for this next-generation HAMMER file-system.
A few days back I reported on HAMMER2 looking like it was getting ready for its debut and DragonFlyBSD/HAMMER lead developer Matthew Dillon has now announced it will indeed be an experimental feature in the next release of this BSD operating system.
Dillon wrote on the mailing list, "The next DragonFly release (probably in September some time) will have an initial HAMMER2 implementation. It WILL be considered experimental and won't be an installer option yet. This initial release will only have single-image support operational plus basic features. It will have live dedup (for cp's), compression, fast recovery, snapshot, and boot support out of the gate."
While there will be deduplication, snapshots, recovery, and other features, among the features not yet supported are clustering and multi-volume support. Dillon also commented on the aforelinked mailing list post how he is very happy with how the physical layout of HAMMER2 has turned out.
HAMMER2 is long overdue after originally expecting it as an experimental option in 2013, but it's great to see it now panning out for DragonFly enthusiasts wishing to experiment with it and I can't wait to run some benchmarks.
