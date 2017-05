D Language Front-End Proposed For GCC 8, 800k Lines of Code

A set of 13 patches amounting to nearly 800k lines of new code were sent out Sunday morning for adding a D language front-end to the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC).Iain Buclaw of the GDC project posted these patches after meticulously cleaning them up and addressing feedback from the last time he tried adding D to GCC. It also took some time for the original GDC author to consent and the FSF to accept his copyright assignment.This new front-end implements D Language 2.0 and supports the D 2.0 run-time and shared libraries. This front-end is written in C++ but the developers have a goal similar to upstream DMD to implement it in D language itself except for the GCC binding interface.The front-end in its current form adds 791,868 lines of code (removing 16 lines of code in the process).The patch series can be found on gcc-patches . We'll see if the work gets accepted this time around and ultimately merged in time for next year's GCC 8.1 release. Those not familiar with the D programming language or wanting to check out some modern code samples can visit Dlang.org