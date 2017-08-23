D-Bus Broker Announced As A New, High Performance Message Bus

While BUS1 continues to be developed as a new in-kernel IPC mechanism following the failing of KDBUS, there is some new interesting D-Bus news in user-space. Linux developer David Herrmann has today announced the D-Bus Broker project.
D-Bus Broker is an implementation of the D-Bus message bus that's compliant with its specification while aiming for better performance and reliability. This D-Bus message bus is written against modern Linux kernel features and is designed exclusively for Linux systems.
D-Bus Broker hopes to solve some longstanding issues with dbus-daemon from high memory use to hangs and more. D-Bus Broker is a pure bus implementation, is designed only for local IPC, drops legacy features, supports pipelining, and other modern features.
The project is still in experimental form, but there are packages out now for Arch and Fedora. More details on the D-Bus Broker project can be found via David's blog. The project is hosted on GitHub with more details on this D-Bus Daemon replacement.
