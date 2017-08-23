D-Bus Broker Announced As A New, High Performance Message Bus
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 August 2017 at 10:07 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
While BUS1 continues to be developed as a new in-kernel IPC mechanism following the failing of KDBUS, there is some new interesting D-Bus news in user-space. Linux developer David Herrmann has today announced the D-Bus Broker project.

D-Bus Broker is an implementation of the D-Bus message bus that's compliant with its specification while aiming for better performance and reliability. This D-Bus message bus is written against modern Linux kernel features and is designed exclusively for Linux systems.

D-Bus Broker hopes to solve some longstanding issues with dbus-daemon from high memory use to hangs and more. D-Bus Broker is a pure bus implementation, is designed only for local IPC, drops legacy features, supports pipelining, and other modern features.

The project is still in experimental form, but there are packages out now for Arch and Fedora. More details on the D-Bus Broker project can be found via David's blog. The project is hosted on GitHub with more details on this D-Bus Daemon replacement.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
The DRM Changes To Find With The Linux 4.14 Kernel
Still In Development, Landlock Aims To Yield Powerful Security Sandboxes For Linux
Linux 4.13-rc6 Kernel Released
Some Fresh I/O Scheduler Benchmarks: Linux 4.13 With BFQ, CFQ, Kyber, Deadline
Atomic Mode-Setting Ported To The Cirrus KMS Driver
HMM Revised Its 25th Time, Seeking Inclusion In Linux 4.14
Popular News
Ubuntu Dock Now Present By Default In Ubuntu 17.10's GNOME Session
KDE Applications 17.08 Released, More Apps Ported To KF5
Rust-Written Redox OS Closer To Self-Hosting
Hands On With The Tyan Thunder GT24EB7106; Building The Kernel In Under 30 Seconds
NVIDIA Releases Vulkan 381.26.13 Beta Linux Driver
Ardour Digital Audio Workstation 5.11 Released