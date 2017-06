CryENGINE 5.4 is slated for release next month and will finally roll out a Vulkan renderer.Following Crytek's work on DirectX 12 support and refactoring CryENGINE's renderer, there is now a Vulkan renderer available. The Vulkan renderer is still a work-in-progress but great to see the company finally taking action on it.CryENGINE 5.4 is also baking a new entity component system, source code to their sandbox editor, and various other changes.More details via the CryENGINE blog Now if only more Linux games made use of CryENGINE...