CryENGINE 5.4 is slated for release next month and will finally roll out a Vulkan renderer.
Following Crytek's work on DirectX 12 support and refactoring CryENGINE's renderer, there is now a Vulkan renderer available. The Vulkan renderer is still a work-in-progress but great to see the company finally taking action on it.
CryENGINE 5.4 is also baking a new entity component system, source code to their sandbox editor, and various other changes.
More details via the CryENGINE blog.
Now if only more Linux games made use of CryENGINE...
