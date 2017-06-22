CryENGINE 5.4 Bringing Vulkan Renderer
22 June 2017
CryENGINE 5.4 is slated for release next month and will finally roll out a Vulkan renderer.

Following Crytek's work on DirectX 12 support and refactoring CryENGINE's renderer, there is now a Vulkan renderer available. The Vulkan renderer is still a work-in-progress but great to see the company finally taking action on it.

CryENGINE 5.4 is also baking a new entity component system, source code to their sandbox editor, and various other changes.

More details via the CryENGINE blog.

Now if only more Linux games made use of CryENGINE...
