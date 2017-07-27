After failing to get the initial Vulkan support in last year's CryENGINE 5.3, the public preview of CryENGINE 5.4 is finally available and comes with initial support for the Vulkan graphics API.
CryENGINE 5.4 also has many additions beyond Vulkan support, which includes support for Substance materials, a new component entity system, more C# templates, terrain upgrades, and more.
With CryENGINE 5.4 the Vulkan renderer is considered beta and is coming one year after Crytek added Direct3D 12 support to its engine. Initially this Vulkan support should be working for Linux/Windows desktops while Android mobile support will come in a later release.
More details on CryENGINE 5.4 over at CryEngine.com.
