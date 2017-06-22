Cossacks 3 Is Now Available For Linux Gamers

Cossacks 3, a real-time strategy game from GSC Game World and a remake of the Cossacks: European Wars from 2001, is now available for Linux.This RTS game was first released for Windows last September while a number of Phoronix readers have been writing in this week about it finally hitting an open beta period on Steam. This comes after Cossacks 3 for Linux was delayed several times, to which the developers apologize. The macOS port of Cossacks 3 also remains a work-in-progress.

More details on the Linux port of Cossacks 3 can be found via SteamCommunity.com . The Linux system requirements mention needing just a quad-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 6GB of storage, and for graphics they say an OpenGL 3.2 enabled GPU or better. Only 512MB of video memory is needed, but Intel graphics aren't officially supported on Linux.This game retails for about $20 USD.