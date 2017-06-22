Cossacks 3 Is Now Available For Linux Gamers
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 22 June 2017 at 06:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Cossacks 3, a real-time strategy game from GSC Game World and a remake of the Cossacks: European Wars from 2001, is now available for Linux.

This RTS game was first released for Windows last September while a number of Phoronix readers have been writing in this week about it finally hitting an open beta period on Steam. This comes after Cossacks 3 for Linux was delayed several times, to which the developers apologize. The macOS port of Cossacks 3 also remains a work-in-progress.


More details on the Linux port of Cossacks 3 can be found via SteamCommunity.com. The Linux system requirements mention needing just a quad-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 6GB of storage, and for graphics they say an OpenGL 3.2 enabled GPU or better. Only 512MB of video memory is needed, but Intel graphics aren't officially supported on Linux.

This game retails for about $20 USD.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Mesa Git Should Now Work With Intel/RADV Vulkan For Doom Under Wine
Godot Engine Still Working On 3.0 Release, WebGL 2.0 & WebAssembly Work Too
Feral Is Bringing XCOM 2: War of the Chosen To Linux
Tropico 6 Will Debut With Linux Support Next Year
Feral Announces Requirements For Dawn of War III On Linux With OpenGL & Vulkan
Dolphin Emulator Drops D3D12 Backend, Focuses On Vulkan
Popular News
Mozilla Firefox 54 Now Available
Firefox 55 Beta Prepping Numerous Changes
Updated AMDGPU-PRO Driver Has Performance Fixes, Mad Max Works On Vulkan
WPS Office 2016 for Linux Released
FreeNAS 11.0 Released
Intel Haswell May Soon See Less Hangs With Mesa