Coreboot Now Has Basic UEFI Support Working With TianoCore

Those not regularly using Coreboot may have not realized that it didn't yet have UEFI support, but now it does.
The newest feature addition to the Coreboot codebase is UEFI support. In Git they have now merged the UEFI payload for TianoCore. There were also some related TianoCore payload changes. TianoCore, of course, being the open-source reference implementation of the UEFI interface.
With those latest patches I am told by a Coreboot developer that the basic UEFI support should finally be working. However, they will be extending that UEFI support soon to cover GOP graphics (Graphics Output Protocol, the effort to replace legacy VGA BIOS) and UEFI variables.
Great to see Coreboot's continued progress!
3 Comments