Coreboot Joins The Software Freedom Conservancy

Coreboot has joined the Software Freedom Conservancy as a member project.
The Software Freedom Conservancy as a reminder is the non-profit working to promote FLOSS projects and takes care of managerial tasks and other non-development/documentation related tasks for the project. Basically, member projects are absorbed by this non-profit and provide some legal representation, among other services.
As of today, Coreboot is the newest member project of the Conservancy. Few other details via today's announcement.
Among the well known projects of the Software Freedom Conservancy include the Boost C++ libraries, BusyBox, Git, Godot, Mercurial, PyPy, phpMyAdmin, QEMU, Samba, and Wine. Those not familiar with this non-profit but wishing to learn more can do so via SFConservancy.org.
1 Comment