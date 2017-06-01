Coreboot Joins The Software Freedom Conservancy
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 1 June 2017 at 05:08 PM EDT. 1 Comment
COREBOOT --
Coreboot has joined the Software Freedom Conservancy as a member project.

The Software Freedom Conservancy as a reminder is the non-profit working to promote FLOSS projects and takes care of managerial tasks and other non-development/documentation related tasks for the project. Basically, member projects are absorbed by this non-profit and provide some legal representation, among other services.

As of today, Coreboot is the newest member project of the Conservancy. Few other details via today's announcement.

Among the well known projects of the Software Freedom Conservancy include the Boost C++ libraries, BusyBox, Git, Godot, Mercurial, PyPy, phpMyAdmin, QEMU, Samba, and Wine. Those not familiar with this non-profit but wishing to learn more can do so via SFConservancy.org.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Coreboot News
Coreboot Ready To Ship On Upcoming Purism Librem 13/15 Laptops
ThinkPad T430 Ported To Mainline Coreboot
Coreboot 4.6 Released
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Now Supported By Coreboot
Coreboot Picks Up A New Kabylake Chromebook "Fizz"
Dell Is Exploring The Use Of Coreboot, At Least Internally
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Planned For Release In Three Weeks
Fedora 26 Beta Has Been Delayed
Devuan 1.0 Officially Released - Letting Debian Live Without Systemd
Xfce4-Panel Release With Working GTK3 Support
Coreboot Ready To Ship On Upcoming Purism Librem 13/15 Laptops
Intel Opens Up Compute Library for Deep Neural Networks