Coreboot Ready To Ship On Upcoming Purism Librem 13/15 Laptops

Purism is preparing to ship their updated Librem 13 and Librem 15 laptops with Coreboot.
After first shipping their original products with a proprietary BIOS, they've begun getting their Coreboot ports up to par where they are now confident in its abilities, although it's still not 100% free of blobs.
Purism's Librem 13 v2 and Librem 15 v3 laptops are now passing all test cases. They currently believe they should be able to have the Coreboot firmware ready in time for their factory to preload it onto their new inventory of laptops. These new laptops will begin shipping in June.
They are also working on getting their changes to Coreboot in a state for upstreaming. This summer they may also get to resuming work on trying to reverse-engineer more around Intel's Management Engine.
The latest on Coreboot for Librem laptops via this Purism blog post.
