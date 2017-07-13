Cannonlake Enablement Continues In Coreboot; Still No Sign Of Ryzen For Coreboot

Intel developers continue working on Cannonlake support for Coreboot while sadly we've seen no activity yet for getting Ryzen/Epyc CPUs working with Coreboot.
Back in June I wrote about Intel prepping Cannonlake Coreboot support and since then that work has continued on getting Coreboot ready to this next-gen successor to Kabylake.
The most notable addition was yesterday and consisted of adding the Cannonlake FSP headers to Coreboot. That's 7,690 lines of header files for the firmware support package. Sadly, Intel's FSP itself remains a binary blob, similar to how it's been the past few generations of Intel hardware.
There's also been some other Cannonlake work and adding some of the IDs.
Meanwhile, sadly, nothing to report on Coreboot for Ryzen/Epyc. While there was the initial petitioning around Ryzen's launch for trying to get Coreboot support, it doesn't seen to have made any impact yet at least not in the public short-term view. We're holding out hope to eventually see some support, but haven't heard anything yet privately or in the public channels. At least though there's still the work going on surrounding AMD Stoney Ridge in Coreboot, with that seeming to be focused around a Chromebook device. Hopefully when Raven Ridge is here at the end of the year with Zen+Vega, we'll see an interesting Chromebook out of that and could lead to the Coreboot upbringing.
