Coreboot 4.6 has been released as the project's first official release of 2017.Coreboot 4.6 incorporates all of the Git changes since last October, including an updated CBMEM debug console, bug fixes for TPM 1.2 support, native graphics improvements, better RAM initialization, new and revised payloads, Ada language support, and much more.Those interested in a run-down on the complete changes of Coreboot 4.6 can read the official release announcement at Coreboot.org