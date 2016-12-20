100% Of The 289 Coreboot Images Are Now Built Reproducible
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 20 December 2016 at 09:06 AM EST. 1 Comment
Reproducible builds have been a big theme in particularly the last year or two with being able to verify the binaries offered by open-source projects are bit-for-bit the same against the same set of sources. With the latest Coreboot work, all of their generated images are now reproducible from source.

100% of the 289 different Coreboot images can now be built in a reproducible manner so you can verify it against the set of sources to ensure no tampering of the binaries. This can be particularly important for a project like Coreboot with ensuring the firmware of the system wasn't tampered with by integrating any backdoors or other extra code not part of the mainline tree.

The 289 Coreboot images come down to builds for each of the different mainline motherboard/computer targets. More details on the reproducible build state of Coreboot can be found via tests.reproducible-builds.org.
