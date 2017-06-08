Connor Abbott Is Valve's Latest Linux Graphics Driver Developer

Valve has hired another prominent open-source graphics driver contributor.
The name Connor Abbott may not immediately ring a bell with most of you, but as diehard Phoronix readers will know, he's the one that started contributing to the Lima graphics driver (ARM Mali reverse-engineered) while being a high school student a number of years back. He's presented at FOSDEM, developed the NIR intermediate representation now used by Intel and other Mesa drivers, he developed NIR while he was an intern at Intel fresh out of high school, previously had the Flatland IR proposal, and has also been involved with SPIR-V as the IR used by Vulkan and OpenCL 2.1+. Quite a number of accomplishments for this young developer.
His latest achievement, as noted by a sharp-eyed Phoronix reader, is that he's now working for Valve. Connor appears to be on Valve's team that has been working on the open-source Linux graphics drivers. He hasn't formally announced his new position, but his latest Mesa patches are coming from a Valve Software email address. He does appear to still be attending university, so this may be his new summer job.
Update: I've been able to confirm Abbott is indeed working at Valve as a summer job/internship while he will be going back to university in the fall.
