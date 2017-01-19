CompuLab Has Upgraded Their Small Form Factor "IPC" Line To Kabylake

Our friends and Linux-friendly PC vendor, CompuLab, have announced a new "IPC" line-up of their small form factor computers now with Intel Kabylake processors.
In the past on Phoronix we tested CompuLab's Intense-PC (IPC) and then the IPC2 with Haswell processors, among other innovative PCs from CompuLab. Now they are rolling out the IPC3 with Intel's latest Kabylake processors.
IPC3 is based on KabyLake and also supports new CompuLab FACE (Function And Connectivity Extension) modules for adding extra functionality to the PC such as dual Fiber-Optic LAN, quad Power-over-Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet bypass switch, and other options.
The IPC3 is designed to operate with an industrial temperature range of -40C to 70C, is backed by a five year warranty, and comes in various storage options, up to 32GB of RAM, and more. The Core i5 7500U and Core i5 7200U processors are to be used.
Pricing on the Core i5 Kabylake IPC3 models will begin at just under $700. CompuLab systems aren't the cheapest, but they are built to industrial standards, can operate at extremes, and work very well for long periods of time.
More early details on this new Kabylake PC line-up can be found via today's announcement at Fit-PC.com. At Phoronix we'll be checking one the IPC3 hands-on in the weeks ahead.
2 Comments