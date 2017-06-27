Collabora Poaches Former Mir Developer To Join Graphics Team

Collabora is strengthening their graphics development team with a former Canonical developer working on Mir who was laid off during the Ubuntu maker's recent restructuring.
Alexandros Frantzis is now working for Collabora. He was a longtime Mir developer who had been with Canonical since 2010. Prior to Mir's formation, he was lent to Linaro to work on their graphics needs.
Frantzis will now be working with the graphics driver developers at Collabora. The consulting firm also announced another new developer on their Core Team as well as a new Chromium developer.
1 Comment