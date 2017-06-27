Collabora Poaches Former Mir Developer To Join Graphics Team
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 27 June 2017 at 04:31 PM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Collabora is strengthening their graphics development team with a former Canonical developer working on Mir who was laid off during the Ubuntu maker's recent restructuring.

Alexandros Frantzis is now working for Collabora. He was a longtime Mir developer who had been with Canonical since 2010. Prior to Mir's formation, he was lent to Linaro to work on their graphics needs.

Frantzis will now be working with the graphics driver developers at Collabora. The consulting firm also announced another new developer on their Core Team as well as a new Chromium developer.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
PHP 7.2 Alpha 2 Released
Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
Cairo 1.15.6 Released
Rspamd 1.6 Released With Milter & ARC Support
UDisks 2.7 Released, Migrates To Libblockdev
SDL2 Gets Initial Support For JACK Audio Kit
Popular News
2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
Debian Warns Of Hyper Threading Issue With Intel Sky/Kaby Lake CPUs
Ubuntu 17.10 To Fully Use Netplan By Default For Network Configuration
System76 Continues Working On GNOME Improvements For Future Ubuntu
Ubuntu 17.10 Proceeding With Transition From LightDM To GDM