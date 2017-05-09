CodeAurora Continues Contributions To Freedreno's MSM DRM Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 May 2017 at 11:56 AM EDT. 2 Comments
While there are still a few days left until the Linux 4.12 merge window closes and the 4.12 release candidates for the next two months, the Qualcomm-backed CodeAurora already has lined up some new code for the reverse-engineered, community-driven Freedreno MSM DRM driver for Adreno hardware.

While Freedreno/MSM started out as the reverse-engineering work of Rob Clark, Qualcomm via Code Aurora has been contributing to this driver over time and it's continued.

Jordan Crouse of Code Aurora has another one thousand plus lines of code for the MSM DRM driver he's hoping to see land for Linux 4.13. This latest set of patches has a number of clean-ups along with Adreno A5xx hardware preemption support and support for multiple ring buffers. This latest code contribution can be found here.
