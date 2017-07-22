Clover OpenCL Gallium3D Sees Some Patches, Closer To OpenCL 1.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 22 July 2017 at 10:08 AM EDT.
Community developer and Phoronix reader Aaron Watry has continued providing some much needed attention to Clover, the Gallium3D state tracker implementing OpenCL, notably for R600g/RadeonSI hardware not receiving ROCm OpenCL support.

Watry has been working on improving the OpenCL compliance of Clover via Khronos' recently-opened OpenCL Conformance Test Suite (CTS). Five patches sent out today fix at least one CTS test while the other patches work on version handling changes. He's also begun experimenting with exposing OpenCL 1.2, but with the patches OpenCL 1.1 remains set.

Great to see Aaron Watry continuing to work on Clover with not many (any?) active developers still routinely working on it. AMD's open-source developers continue working on the much more full-featured and recently open-sourced ROCm OpenCL environment. ROCm is working out great for newer (Fiji/Polaris) hardware although the various components it depends upon are still relying upon branched/yet-to-be-mainlined code.

Hopefully further in the year the open-source compute ecosystem will be brighter, plus the work going on around Vulkan compute. Aaron's latest Clover patches can be reviewed on Mesa-dev.
