Clang-Based Tool Makes It Easy To Show Inefficient Qt Coding Mistakes

Back in 2017 we wrote about the "Clazy" static analyzer for Clang as a way to uncover various coding shortcomings for KDE/Qt programs. Since then, Clazy has become much more capable.
KDE developer and KDAB employee Sérgio Martins has written a new blog post about 32 of the best practices that Clazy can now spot at compile-time to point out to developers. He confirmed in a message to Phoronix that most of the issues brought up by Clazy are in regards to performance-sensitive areas that could be improved by the developer analyzing their code with this tool.
This Clang-based static analyzer for Qt can warn about unnecessary memory allocations, poor API decisions, inefficient usage of some API calls, and more. Additional checks are still being added to Clazy.
Qt developers wishing to learn more can find out all of the details via this KDAB blog post. The code checker is available via the KDE Git repository.
