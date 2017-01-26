It Looks Like Civilization VI Could Be Shipping Soon For Linux
It looks like Aspyr Media could soon be releasing their Linux port of the highly-anticipated Civilization VI.

Earlier this month Aspyr announced they're going ahead with their Linux port of Civ VI. But there hasn't been any Linux release date posted yet for Civilization VI nor any Linux system requirements.

But today in this Steam Community thread, an Aspyr Media employee confirmed they are onto testing their "final candidate" of the game on Linux. Blair of Aspyr wrote, "Thanks for the support! We are testing the [final candidate] now, so with luck it will be very soon."

As many Linux gamers are looking forward to this latest Civilization title, hopefully it will indeed be shipping soon of this final candidate is in good shape. If the game's benchmark mode is preserved on Linux, there will be GPU and driver tests coming on Phoronix.
