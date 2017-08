Atomic Mode-Setting Ported To The Cirrus KMS Driver

The Cirrus DRM/KMS driver commonly used by virtual machines with QEMU emulating the vintage graphics processor now has support for atomic mode-setting.Varad Gautam has ported atomic mode-setting to the Cirrus DRM driver so that it can be used by this emulated hardware in QEMU, not particularly for the actual Cirrus hardware from the late 90's.Atomic mode-setting cleans up Linux's display mode-setting and can make for a cleaner experience by testing a desired mode in advance of the commit operation, reducing possible flickering situations, and also being faster than the traditional code-paths.The patches come in at less than one thousand lines of code and are up for review on dri-devel