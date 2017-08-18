Atomic Mode-Setting Ported To The Cirrus KMS Driver

The Cirrus DRM/KMS driver commonly used by virtual machines with QEMU emulating the vintage graphics processor now has support for atomic mode-setting.
Varad Gautam has ported atomic mode-setting to the Cirrus DRM driver so that it can be used by this emulated hardware in QEMU, not particularly for the actual Cirrus hardware from the late 90's.
Atomic mode-setting cleans up Linux's display mode-setting and can make for a cleaner experience by testing a desired mode in advance of the commit operation, reducing possible flickering situations, and also being faster than the traditional code-paths.
The patches come in at less than one thousand lines of code and are up for review on dri-devel.
