Atomic Mode-Setting Ported To The Cirrus KMS Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 18 August 2017 at 12:11 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The Cirrus DRM/KMS driver commonly used by virtual machines with QEMU emulating the vintage graphics processor now has support for atomic mode-setting.

Varad Gautam has ported atomic mode-setting to the Cirrus DRM driver so that it can be used by this emulated hardware in QEMU, not particularly for the actual Cirrus hardware from the late 90's.

Atomic mode-setting cleans up Linux's display mode-setting and can make for a cleaner experience by testing a desired mode in advance of the commit operation, reducing possible flickering situations, and also being faster than the traditional code-paths.

The patches come in at less than one thousand lines of code and are up for review on dri-devel.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
HMM Revised Its 25th Time, Seeking Inclusion In Linux 4.14
Linux 4.13-rc5 Released As The Kernel Proceeds Normally
Linux 4.13-rc4 Kernel Released
Facebook Looking To Add Zstd Support To The Linux Kernel, Btrfs
Linux Kernel Patches Boost NUMA Multi-Threaded Workloads
Linux 4.13-rc3 Kernel Released: It's A Small One
Popular News
AMD Threadripper Is Looking Good, At Least Under Windows
An Ubuntu Kernel Built With The Latest AMDGPU DC Support
Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Linux Game Ports You'd Like Next
Linux's New Mouse Configuration Utility Is Getting Some Spit 'n Polish
VkNeo: Open-Source Doom 3 Now Has A Vulkan Renderer
GNOME Shell 3.26 Beta Drops Autotools Support