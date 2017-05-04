Clement Lefebvre has tagged the Cinnamon 3.4.0 release ahead of the Linux Mint 18.2 "Sonya" OS update.
Last month we talked about some of the Cinnamon 3.4 changes including refactoring of its settings daemon, multi-process support for the Nemo file manager, and upgrades to CJS JavaScript component.
Those features made it into Cinnamon 3.4 along with a variety of other fixes, notification improvements, Manjaro support in the System Info area, support for lightdm-settings,and other work.
Those wishing to grab Cinnamon 3.4 right now can do so via their GitHub repository.
1 Comment