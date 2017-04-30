In the latest monthly progress report on Linux Mint, some of the upcoming changes for the GNOME3-forked Cinnamon Desktop Environment were shared.
Some of the work to find with Cinnamon 3.4 includes:
- The Cinnamon Settings Daemon will be split into multiple processes so each plugin runs as its own process. This should help in debugging issues and identifying excessive CPU/memory usage.
- The Nemo file manager (forked from Nautilus) is also being made multi-process. The Nemo file manager will have one process for desktop icons and another for the file manager windows.
- The CJS (GJS forked JavaScript component) is being upgraded for better performance.
- Potentially: a desktop grid in Nemo.
Linux Mint developers have also forked Ubuntu's LightDM unity-greeter. Linux Mint 18.2 is abandoning their MDM display manager and switching to LightDM. With their forked LightDM unity-greeter called Slick-Greeter, there is cross-distribution support, HiDPI support, embedded panel applets, validated sessions, graphically configurable, and more.
More details on the latest Cinnamon / Mint updates via their April report.
