In the latest monthly progress report on Linux Mint, some of the upcoming changes for the GNOME3-forked Cinnamon Desktop Environment were shared.Some of the work to find with Cinnamon 3.4 includes:- The Cinnamon Settings Daemon will be split into multiple processes so each plugin runs as its own process. This should help in debugging issues and identifying excessive CPU/memory usage.- The Nemo file manager (forked from Nautilus) is also being made multi-process. The Nemo file manager will have one process for desktop icons and another for the file manager windows.- The CJS (GJS forked JavaScript component) is being upgraded for better performance.- Potentially: a desktop grid in Nemo.Linux Mint developers have also forked Ubuntu's LightDM unity-greeter. Linux Mint 18.2 is abandoning their MDM display manager and switching to LightDM. With their forked LightDM unity-greeter called Slick-Greeter, there is cross-distribution support, HiDPI support, embedded panel applets, validated sessions, graphically configurable, and more.More details on the latest Cinnamon / Mint updates via their April report