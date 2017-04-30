Some Of The Features Coming To Linux Mint's Cinnamon 3.4 Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 30 April 2017 at 02:48 PM EDT. Add A Comment
DESKTOP --
In the latest monthly progress report on Linux Mint, some of the upcoming changes for the GNOME3-forked Cinnamon Desktop Environment were shared.

Some of the work to find with Cinnamon 3.4 includes:

- The Cinnamon Settings Daemon will be split into multiple processes so each plugin runs as its own process. This should help in debugging issues and identifying excessive CPU/memory usage.

- The Nemo file manager (forked from Nautilus) is also being made multi-process. The Nemo file manager will have one process for desktop icons and another for the file manager windows.

- The CJS (GJS forked JavaScript component) is being upgraded for better performance.

- Potentially: a desktop grid in Nemo.

Linux Mint developers have also forked Ubuntu's LightDM unity-greeter. Linux Mint 18.2 is abandoning their MDM display manager and switching to LightDM. With their forked LightDM unity-greeter called Slick-Greeter, there is cross-distribution support, HiDPI support, embedded panel applets, validated sessions, graphically configurable, and more.

More details on the latest Cinnamon / Mint updates via their April report.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
VSXu 0.6 Audio Visualizer & Visual Programming Language Released
Enlightenment Working On OpenGL-Accelerated Evas Filters
Netflix Should Now Play Nicely On Fedora, Other Linux Distributions
Enlightenment's EFL Wires Up A Focus Manager
Xfce Session Manager 4.13 Released, Ported To GTK3
Anbox Is A New Way To Run Android Apps On A Linux Desktop
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Might Not Have UEFI Secure Boot Support
GRUB 2.02 Is Ready To Boot Your System
Kernel Developers Still Discussing Raising Linux's Compiler Requirements
Trying Out The New Installer Of Ubuntu Server
Intel Optane Memory Now Available
openSUSE Leap 15 Will Succeed 42.3