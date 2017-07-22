VA-API Video Acceleration On The Linux Desktop Is Nearly Ready For Chrome

It looks like Chrome on the Linux desktop could finally be seeing Intel GPU video acceleration support with the web browser having patches pending for VA-API.
Daniel Charles has been working on allowing VAVDA/VAVEA/VAJDA (Chrome video APIs) to work on Linux with VA-API. ChromeOS has offered GPU-based video acceleration as does Windows and macOS while the Linux video acceleration support has kept getting punted down the road.
Chrome's VAVDA is already based upon VA-API and the work done by Daniel Charles has been getting reviewed and looking like this VA-API support on the Linux desktop could come for Chrome 62, which will be released in a few months.
This VA-API support will not be enabled by default but requires setting it from chrome://flags. So far only the Intel VA-API driver has been tested and not other VA-API drivers like the Gallium3D state tracker.
More details via this code review.
5 Comments