VA-API Video Acceleration On The Linux Desktop Is Nearly Ready For Chrome
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 22 July 2017 at 07:36 AM EDT. 5 Comments
It looks like Chrome on the Linux desktop could finally be seeing Intel GPU video acceleration support with the web browser having patches pending for VA-API.

Daniel Charles has been working on allowing VAVDA/VAVEA/VAJDA (Chrome video APIs) to work on Linux with VA-API. ChromeOS has offered GPU-based video acceleration as does Windows and macOS while the Linux video acceleration support has kept getting punted down the road.

Chrome's VAVDA is already based upon VA-API and the work done by Daniel Charles has been getting reviewed and looking like this VA-API support on the Linux desktop could come for Chrome 62, which will be released in a few months.

This VA-API support will not be enabled by default but requires setting it from chrome://flags. So far only the Intel VA-API driver has been tested and not other VA-API drivers like the Gallium3D state tracker.

More details via this code review.
