Chrome Rendering Pipeline Improvements For Better Performance

Google developers have been investing in improvements to their rendering pipeline of Chrome in order to yield better performance, lower input latency, smoother scrolling, and more.
Chrome's pipeline improvements have focused on "intelligently skips redundant tasks, chooses optimal rendering algorithms, and better utilizes system hardware." As part of better utilizing the system hardware, Chrome is also punting more work to the GPU. Android/Mac/Windows Chrome builds (sadly, no Linux support yet) better makes use of GPU acceleration for "complex site rendering", in addition to Chrome's long-standing GPU video and canvas acceleration.
Those interested in learning more about Google's Chrome pipeline improvements can read this Chromium blog post. Sadly, it's not too heavy on technical details, but more follow-up posts are expected.
