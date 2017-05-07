Chrome's Ozone Adds Gamepad Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 7 May 2017
Chrome's Ozone abstraction layer has added support for gamepads.

Ozone, the platform abstraction layer focused on input and graphics to Chrome beneath the Aura window system, is now aware of gamepads. With Chromium Git is initial support for gamepads and gamepad events and ties into evdev for input on Linux.

The new code allows converting evdev gamepad input events into W3C gamepad events. Good news for those playing games on the web with Chrome using dedicated controllers.

The W3C Gamepad specification is currently in working-draft form and defines a low-level interface for gamepad devices.
