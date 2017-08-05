Chrome/Chromium Turns On Support For OpenType Variable Fonts

Google's Chrome/Chromium web-browser has now enabled support by default for OpenType Variable Fonts.
Variable Fonts are those making use of Font Variations to allow for multiple font faces within a font family to be found within a single file, more details from the previous HarfBuzz news.
The impact of OpenType Variable Fonts for Chrome is explained in this discussion. The benefits include reduced file size, faster delivery and loading for web fonts, and other future possible benefits for better typography on the web.
As of yesterday, the variable fonts support is enabled by default.
