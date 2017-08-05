Chrome/Chromium Turns On Support For OpenType Variable Fonts
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 5 August 2017 at 05:50 PM EDT. 2 Comments
GOOGLE --
Google's Chrome/Chromium web-browser has now enabled support by default for OpenType Variable Fonts.

Variable Fonts are those making use of Font Variations to allow for multiple font faces within a font family to be found within a single file, more details from the previous HarfBuzz news.

The impact of OpenType Variable Fonts for Chrome is explained in this discussion. The benefits include reduced file size, faster delivery and loading for web fonts, and other future possible benefits for better typography on the web.

As of yesterday, the variable fonts support is enabled by default.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
VA-API Video Acceleration On The Linux Desktop Is Nearly Ready For Chrome
Google Developers Begin Planning For Go 2 Programming Language
Chrome Enables Its GPU Scheduler By Default
Chrome 60 Beta Rolls Out With VP9 Improvements, New Developer Features
Lullaby: Google's New C++ Libraries For VR/AR
Chrome 61 Progresses With WebUSB API & More
Popular News
Ryzen-Test & Stress-Run Make It Easy To Cause Segmentation Faults On Zen CPUs
Stratis Is Red Hat's Plan For Next-Gen Linux Storage Without Btrfs
Red Hat Appears To Be Abandoning Their Btrfs Hopes
Qt QML Is Better Than HTML5 For User Interfaces?
LibreOffice 5.4 Released With New Standard Color Palette, Improved File Handling
Artem Tashkinov: Independent Hardware Vendors Hate Linux