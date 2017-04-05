Chrome/Chromium Lands Initial Support For Native Linux Desktop Notifications

Landing today within Git for Google's Chrome/Chromium web-browser is initial support for supporting native desktop notifications under Linux.
Google developers have wired up initial support for native Linux desktop notifications. This native platform bridge for Linux will communicate notification changes to the desktop environment via the D-Bus notification specification.
This native Linux desktop notification code is still being worked on, but once completed, will be used by default for Linux desktop environments that support notifications. Unity 7 though may be an exception as their notification system doesn't allow the use of buttons in notifications. In other cases, Chrome/Chromium on Linux will continue using notifications within the Chrome browser itself.
This support stems from a bug report issued last year requesting such native Linux desktop notification support.
