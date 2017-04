Chrome/Chromium Lands Initial Support For Native Linux Desktop Notifications

Landing today within Git for Google's Chrome/Chromium web-browser is initial support for supporting native desktop notifications under Linux.Google developers have wired up initial support for native Linux desktop notifications . This native platform bridge for Linux will communicate notification changes to the desktop environment via the D-Bus notification specification.This native Linux desktop notification code is still being worked on, but once completed, will be used by default for Linux desktop environments that support notifications. Unity 7 though may be an exception as their notification system doesn't allow the use of buttons in notifications. In other cases, Chrome/Chromium on Linux will continue using notifications within the Chrome browser itself.

This support stems from a bug report issued last year requesting such native Linux desktop notification support.