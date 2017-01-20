Chrome Further Optimizes Its OpenH264 Encoder With More Assembly x86
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 20 January 2017 at 06:31 AM EST. Add A Comment
GOOGLE --
Chrome/Chromium users on x86 dealing with H.264 encoding from the browser should notice faster performance coming down the pipe.

Some Assembly x86 optimizations have been added to its bundled OpenH264 encoder. The change is about using YASM Assembly for x86 hardware on Windows and Linux (diff here).

With the change explained by a Google developer, "On Linux on a build workstation, these changes seem to give around 2.5x faster encoding (frame encode time in test goes from ~25 to ~9 ms)..We do expect alerts from our performance bots when this lands."
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Google Announces "Draco" For 3D Graphics Compression
Go 1.8 Baking Garbage Collector Improvements, Lower Cgo Overhead
Google Develops Experimental Python Runtime In Golang
Google Working On WebGL / OpenGL ES Over Vulkan
Google Upstreams Chrome on iOS Source Code In Chromium
Google Rolls Out "Android Things" For IoT Smart Devices
Popular News
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
Valve May Be Moving Closer With Their VR Linux Support
LLVM/Clang 4.0 Branched, LLVM 5.0 Now On Master
Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland
Tegra/Nouveau Render-Only Gallium3D Support