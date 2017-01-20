Chrome Further Optimizes Its OpenH264 Encoder With More Assembly x86

Chrome/Chromium users on x86 dealing with H.264 encoding from the browser should notice faster performance coming down the pipe.
Some Assembly x86 optimizations have been added to its bundled OpenH264 encoder. The change is about using YASM Assembly for x86 hardware on Windows and Linux (diff here).
With the change explained by a Google developer, "On Linux on a build workstation, these changes seem to give around 2.5x faster encoding (frame encode time in test goes from ~25 to ~9 ms)..We do expect alerts from our performance bots when this lands."
