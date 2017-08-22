Google Rolls Out Chrome Enterprise: Chrome OS For Work
22 August 2017
Google has today announced Chrome Enterprise as a subscription service to take Chrome OS and Chromebooks into more work environments.

Chrome Enterprise makes Chrome OS more friendly for professional work environments and lets IT/administrators manage Chrome extensions, printers, handle operating system updates, and provides other features like single sign-on support and more. Chrome Enterprise costs $50 USD per device per year and includes 24/7 enterprise support.

Chrome Enterprise also supports integration with VMware Workspace ONE and Microsoft Active Directory. Lenovo, ASUS, HP, and Samsung are among the vendors either with enterprise-grade Chromebook devices right nor and/or working on new products for the future.

More details on Chrome Enterprise via blog.google.
