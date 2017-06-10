Chrome 61 Progresses With WebUSB API & More

With Chrome 59's stable release this week, Google's attention is shifting to Chrome 60 that is currently in beta and then Chrome 61 that is in development.
On Friday, Google released a Chrome 61 dev channel update for Windows / Linux / macOS.
Among the new material we can look forward to in Chrome 61 include more security improvements, WebUSB API support, a Network Information API to return information about the network connection, an "Embedded Enforcement" Content Security Policy, and various other developer improvements.
The WebUSB API provides a way of exposing USB devices to the web in "safe" and "secure" manner. Cross-platform JavaScript SDKs can be written for USB devices via the WebUSB API. WebUSB is currently available as an editor's draft. Google has also published some WebUSB details. With Chrome 61 this is expected to be present on the Chrome desktop builds.
Chrome's Network Information API has been present in Chrome Android since v38 while now is working its way to the desktop for exposing more details on the underlying network connection. This API can tell whether you are using WiFi, a cellular connection, or other types as well as basic speed details.
Chrome 61 should be released as stable around mid-September while Chrome 60 will go stable in early August.
