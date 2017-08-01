Chrome 61 Beta Rolls Out With JavaScript Modules, WebUSB Support

Google today is shipping the beta version of the upcoming Chrome 61 web-browser release.
Highlights of Chrome 61 Beta include native support for JavaScript modules, Payment Request API support in the desktop browser, support for the Web Share API for easily sharing content on social networks, and initial WebUSB support.
WebUSB is the new API for exposing USB devices in a "safe and secure" manner for JavaScript web applications to interact directly with supported USB devices in a standardized manner.
Chrome 61 also adds a new API to find out the device RAM information of the system, a new Network Information API, a storage quota estimate API, and more.
More details on the Chrome 61 Beta changes via the Chromium blog.
6 Comments