Chrome 60 Beta Rolls Out With VP9 Improvements, New Developer Features

Following last week's Chrome 59 debut, Chrome 60 is now in beta.
Chrome 60 Beta adds a Paint Timing API to provide more insight to developers about their "first paint" performance, CSS font-display support, improvements to the Credential Management API, the Payment Request API has been added to desktop Chrome, there's a new Web Budget API to allow sites using push notifications to send a limited number of push messages that will trigger background work, support for Web Push Encryption was added, and a range of other CSS/JavaScript features and APIs.
VP9 changes in Chrome 60 include support for using it with an MP4 container and related is support for a new VP9 string format.
More details on the Chrome 60 Beta changes via Chromium.org. Meanwhile, there's already a lot building up for Chrome 61 due for release later in the summer.
3 Comments