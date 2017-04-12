Chrome 59 To Support Headless Mode
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 12 April 2017 at 08:07 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GOOGLE --
Chrome 59 stable isn't expected until early June, but when this release comes it will bring with it an interesting feature: a headless mode.

Chrome's headless mode is made for headless/server environments, such as where you may automatically want to be capturing screenshots of rendered pages, etc. This is very practical for automated testing. Or there's the use-case of just wanting to interact with the DOM but not caring about presenting the contents on any connected physical display.

Chrome picks up a --headless switch for launching the browser in this mode. Remote debugging is also still possible in the headless mode. This mode for Chrome will be supported on Windows, Mac, and Linux. Firefox has similarly been working on this functionality but it has yet to land.

More details on the headless mode here. Other changes expected for Chrome 59 include Android support for the W3C Payments API, CSS line-height-step support, a feature policy to allow sites to enable/disable browser features and APIs, piping for the Streams API, and other changes. The Chrome 59 branching is expected this week while the stable debut should happen around 6 June.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
XRTL: A Google Developer Working On New Real-Time Rendering Library
Chrome/Chromium Lands Initial Support For Native Linux Desktop Notifications
VP9 Encoder Gets Better Multi-Threading Performance
Students Are Missing Out On An Incredible Opportunity To Get Involved With Mesa, Wayland
Chromium/Chrome Browser Adds A glTF Parser
Google Is Making It Possible To Run Android Studio On ChromeOS
Popular News
Ubuntu To Abandon Unity 8, Switch Back To GNOME
NVIDIA's "Open-Source Guy" Has Left The Company
Mark Shuttleworth Makes More Comments On Ubuntu GNOME, Mir, Convergence
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
Former Compiz Developer: Free Software Desktop Might Enter A Dark Age
Mark Shuttleworth Reportedly Returning To Role As Canonical CEO