Chrome 58 Makes Its Debut
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 19 April 2017 at 05:45 PM EDT. 2 Comments
GOOGLE --
Not long after the Firefox 53 release, Google has promoted Chrome 58 to stable.

Chrome 58 is now available with a number of fixes, new features, and a number of security fixes too. A list of the CVE fixes can be found in the release announcement.

Among the end-user features for Chrome 58 is IndexedDB 2.0 support, immersive full-screen support for Progressive Web Apps, the ability for developers to customize native media controls, support for a color-gamut media query, and many other changes.

Chrome 59 meanwhile should be a bit more exciting with its native Linux desktop notifications and headless (server) mode support.
