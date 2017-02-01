Google Chrome 57 Enters Beta

Fresh off last week's release of Chrome 56 with WebGL 2.0 by default, FLAC audio support, and more, is now the Chrome 57 beta.
The Chrome 57 beta isn't as exciting for end-users, but there are a number of developer improvements for those looking to create modern, interactive, and secure web-sites. Chrome 57 Beta adds support for the CSS Grid Layout, an improved "Add to Home" screen for Chrome on Android, the new Media Session API, a wide variety of other JavaScript and CSS changes/additions.
If you are interested in learning about all of the technical changes for Chrome 57 for satisfying modern web development needs, visit the Chromium blog for all the beta details.
