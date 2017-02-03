OpenCL With An Intel Celeron: HD Graphics 610 / Kabylake GT1
Yesterday I published Linux benchmarks of the Celeron G3930, Intel's lowest-end Celeron CPU at the moment in the Kabylake family. This CPU goes for about $40 USD and you get a dual-core 2.9GHz processor with HD Graphics 610 (GT1). I had published a few OpenGL benchmarks in that review while for this article are some OpenCL compute numbers.

I really can't imagine anyone using OpenCL for serious compute purposes on a Celeron, but given the recent release of Beignet 1.3 with OpenCL 2.0 support, I decided to try it out anyways...

Tests were done on Clear Linux with Linux 4.9, Mesa 17.0-dev, and Beignet 1.3.


This Kabylake Celeron was running with the OpenCL compute potential of a Pentium from the Skylake era.


Or just flat out still comes up short of all other comparison CPUs in other OpenCL compute tests atop the Kabylake GT1 / HD Graphics 610.


Those not turned off by these numbers can dig through more of this OpenCL data via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. At least it would serve as a cheap test for those on a budget wishing to verify correctness of OpenCL code on Intel GPUs with Beignet or the like, but for performance-sensitive workloads, the numbers are abysmal as expected. See our Intel Celeron G3930 review for other Linux benchmarks of this $40 processor.
