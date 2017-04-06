Canonical Reportedly Slashing Jobs, Seeking Outside Investment
Following news of Ubuntu abandoning Unity 8 there are now reports of headcount reductions happening at Canonical and Mark Shuttleworth eyeing possible outside investments into the company.

Our friends at The Register have just issued a report that more than half the team who worked on Unity 8 is being let go. Some Unity developers are being assigned to other departments at Canonical while other developers not finding a good fit elsewhere are being sent to the door.

Reportedly 30 to 60% of staff could be let go depending upon what comes of these outside investments. But the headcounts are going up in areas of security, cloud, and other money-making enterprise efforts.

Last I heard, which was a few years ago, there was ~500+ employees working for Canonical globally.

Shuttleworth downplayed a potential IPO of the company but is evaluating possible outside investment into the company. Will be interesting to see what comes of this and surely in no time will be the next round of rumors again about Microsoft and Canonical...
