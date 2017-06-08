Neil French Replaces Jane Silber As Director At Canonical
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 8 June 2017 at 02:00 PM EDT. 1 Comment
In April, Canonical's longtime CEO Jane Silber announced she was stepping down and that Mark Shuttleworth would be returning to the role as CEO.

At that time she announced Mark would be re-taking the role as the CEO in July and she would move to the Canonical Board of Directors.

The transition is happening. The directorship has transitioned from Jane Silber to Neil French. Anzwix alerted to us that Silber is no longer a director as of this week. Replacing her as a director of Canonical UK Limited / Canonical Group Limited is Neil French.

Neil French has been with Canonical since 2012 where his most recent role has been the VP of Operations, but is probably not a name familiar to most Ubuntu enthusiasts.

In UK Limited business structures it appears the CEO role can be separated from the role of the director(s), so presumably Mark will continue in the planned CEO transition. Though the last time there was a reported change in directors for Canonical as listed with UK's Companies House was in 2010 when Jane Silber took over the role of CEO from Mark Shuttleworth. Those more familiar with the ins and outs of UK business structures are welcome to comment. As of writing, I haven't seen any formal announcement or press release on the change.
