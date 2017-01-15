While Calligra 3.0 was tagged in early December, finally today we are seeing an official announcement from the project.
This six-year-old split from KOffice is finally living in the KDE Frameworks 5 and Qt5 world with the Calligra 3.0 release. Besides the porting to KF5/Qt5, Calligra 3.0 does away with Krita since it's moved onto releasing as its own project, the Author e-book application was dropped since it never became much different from Words, and the Brainstorm note-taking app was droped. The Flow flowchart software and Stage presentation program were also dropped from Calligra 3.0 but they are expected to be brought back in the future, such as when fully-ported to KF5/Qt5.
Those interested in this long overdue update to this KDE open-source office suite can read the brief release announcement on Calligra.org.
