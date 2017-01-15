Calligra 3.0 Officially Announced, Drops Some Apps, Ports To KF5/Qt5
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 15 January 2017 at 10:57 AM EST. 1 Comment
KDE --
While Calligra 3.0 was tagged in early December, finally today we are seeing an official announcement from the project.

This six-year-old split from KOffice is finally living in the KDE Frameworks 5 and Qt5 world with the Calligra 3.0 release. Besides the porting to KF5/Qt5, Calligra 3.0 does away with Krita since it's moved onto releasing as its own project, the Author e-book application was dropped since it never became much different from Words, and the Brainstorm note-taking app was droped. The Flow flowchart software and Stage presentation program were also dropped from Calligra 3.0 but they are expected to be brought back in the future, such as when fully-ported to KF5/Qt5.

Those interested in this long overdue update to this KDE open-source office suite can read the brief release announcement on Calligra.org.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Kirigami UI 2.0 Released
KDE Plasma 5.9 Beta Released, Adds Global Menus & Better Wayland Support
Experimental KDE Plasma Neon Wayland ISO Spin
KDevelop 5.1 Beta 1 Released With LLDB Debugger Support
KDE Kirigami UI 2.0 Beta Released: Better Android Integration, QQC2 Focus
KDE Plasma 5.9 Being Released In One Month With Many New Features
Popular News
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Debian Stretch Enters Its Soft Freeze, Full Freeze In One Month
AMDGPU Virtualization Support Updated
LLVM/Clang 4.0 Branched, LLVM 5.0 Now On Master
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided On Linux With Latest RadeonSI - Up To 2~3x Faster