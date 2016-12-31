Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 17 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 31 December 2016 at 11:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The firm behind Calculate Linux is celebrating the end of the year by releasing a new version of Calculate Linux, a Gentoo derived distribution.

All flavors of Calculate Linux have been upgraded to version 17 and it also premieres a new "Timeless" server flavor of the distribution. Calculate Linux 17 features an updated GUI manager, command-line manager improvements, support for starting up the system without PulseAudio, a beta version of the LXQt desktop for Calculate Linux, MATE 1.16 with GTK3 is now available, the latest Linux kernel is packaged, support for installation onto NVMe SSDs, and a range of other updates.

Those wishing to learn more about Calculate Linux 17 can do so at Calculate-Linux.org.
