Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 17 Released

The firm behind Calculate Linux is celebrating the end of the year by releasing a new version of Calculate Linux, a Gentoo derived distribution.
All flavors of Calculate Linux have been upgraded to version 17 and it also premieres a new "Timeless" server flavor of the distribution. Calculate Linux 17 features an updated GUI manager, command-line manager improvements, support for starting up the system without PulseAudio, a beta version of the LXQt desktop for Calculate Linux, MATE 1.16 with GTK3 is now available, the latest Linux kernel is packaged, support for installation onto NVMe SSDs, and a range of other updates.
Those wishing to learn more about Calculate Linux 17 can do so at Calculate-Linux.org.
