Calamares, the open-source project trying to be the universal installer framework by Linux distributions, is working towards their big v3.2 update.
The Calamares installer continues to be used by KDE Neon, KaOS, OpenMandriva, Sabayon, Manjaro, and many other smaller Linux distributions With the Calamares 3.2 release they are working towards Wayland support.
For properly dealing with Wayland they are working on separating the UI and installation logic so the user-interface portion doesn't need to be run as root as the large work item.
Other upcoming Calamares installer work includes greater translations, more requirement checking support, and more.
Those interested in the Calamares installer can learn more at Calamares.io.
