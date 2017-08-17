Calamares 3.2 Linux Installer Working On Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 17 August 2017 at 04:06 PM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Calamares, the open-source project trying to be the universal installer framework by Linux distributions, is working towards their big v3.2 update.

The Calamares installer continues to be used by KDE Neon, KaOS, OpenMandriva, Sabayon, Manjaro, and many other smaller Linux distributions With the Calamares 3.2 release they are working towards Wayland support.

For properly dealing with Wayland they are working on separating the UI and installation logic so the user-interface portion doesn't need to be run as root as the large work item.

Other upcoming Calamares installer work includes greater translations, more requirement checking support, and more.

Those interested in the Calamares installer can learn more at Calamares.io.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Minoca OS 0.4 Has X.Org Support, Available As A Coreboot Payload
Solus 3 Linux Distribution Released For Enthusiasts
Haiku OS Continues Work On 64-bit Support, Software Updater
ReactOS 0.4.6 Is On The Way With Many Fixes, More UEFI Prepping
Trying OpenIndiana Hipster On The Core i9 7900X
Android-Based Remix OS To Be Discontinued, Jide To Focus On The Enterprise
Popular News
AMD Threadripper Is Looking Good, At Least Under Windows
An Ubuntu Kernel Built With The Latest AMDGPU DC Support
Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Linux Game Ports You'd Like Next
Linux's New Mouse Configuration Utility Is Getting Some Spit 'n Polish
VkNeo: Open-Source Doom 3 Now Has A Vulkan Renderer
Java JDK 9 Sees Its First Release Candidate