It has been a few months since the last Cairo 2D graphics library update, which is used by programs ranging from Firefox to GTK and WebKit, but today the notable 1.15.8 release is now available.
Cairo 1.15.8 has just one major change but it's a big one: there's finally support for colored emoji. Cairo 1.15.8 introduces support for colored emoji glyphs, which are stored as PNG images contained within OpenType fonts.
Aside from the colored emoji action, there are just various bug fixes in this latest release. More details via the change-log.
