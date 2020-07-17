Cage Wayland Compositor For Kiosk Use-Cases Updated With Direct Scan-Out, New Protocols
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 17 July 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT. 1 Comment
WAYLAND --
Joining Sway 1.5 for an exciting week in the Wayland space is an update to Cage, the Wayland compositor designed for kiosk-like experiences.

Cage is the Wayland effort for kiosk and full-screen, one-application usage environments. Cage is built off WLROOTS and has seen a lot of work over the past year into making it suitable for various kiosk setups.

With Thursday's release of Cage 0.1.2, there is support for a number of additional Wayland protocols, support for direct scanout, support for switching VTs with Cage running, an initial multi-monitor setup, and support for keyboard groups.

The new protocols supported by Cage 0.1.2 are wlr-screencopy-unstable-v1, xdg-output-unstable-v1.xml, wlr-gamma-control-unstable-v1, and wlr_export_dmabuf_unstable_v1.

The direct scanout support for Cage is a nice efficiency improvement and works when only one surface is being outputted without any subsurfaces / popups or any other extras. One of the beneficial use-cases here is during video playback when not having to render any on-screen display or other extras.

Downloads and more details on the Cage 0.1.2 Wayland compositor via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Sway 1.5 Wayland Compositor Released With Adaptive-Sync/VRR, New Protocols
Libinput 1.16 Will Warn You If Your System Is Too Slow
Wayland-Info Spun From Weston Code For Offering Wayland Helper Tool
Wayland's Weston 9.0 Aims For Release In Early September
Sway 1.5-RC1 Wayland Compositor Brings VRR / Adaptive-Sync, New Protocol Support
TAIWINS Is A Compact Wayland Compositor
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds: "I Hope AVX512 Dies A Painful Death"
Linus Torvalds' Initial Comment On Rust Code Prospects Within The Linux Kernel
Linux Developers May Discuss Allowing Rust Code Within The Kernel
Fedora Approves Of Making Nano The Default Terminal Text Editor, Other Features Accepted
Linux 5.8 Formally Adds The Inclusive Terminology Guidelines
Linux Might Pursue x86_64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels
Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics Have AV1 Accelerated Decode - Linux Support Lands
NVMe ZNS Support Coming To Linux 5.9