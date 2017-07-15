C++20 Feature Talk Heats Up At Latest C++ ISO Meeting
16 July 2017
Herb Sutter has once again provided a nice recap of the latest ISO C++ standards meeting that just wrapped up in Toronto.

This summer ISO C++ meeting was largely talking about changes/features for the next major C++ revision due out around 2020, C++20. Some quick highlights include:

- The Concepts technical specification was merged into the C++20 draft.

- New C++20 feature: Allow lambda capture [=, this].

- New C++20 feature: designated initializers.

- New C++20 feature: allow template parameter lists on lambdas.

- Technical specifications for coroutines, networking, and ranges are now done and will be published soon.

- Other likely work for C++20 include atomic_shared_ptr, latches,and barriers as part of the concurrency specification.

More details on Herb's blog.
