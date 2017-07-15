C++20 Feature Talk Heats Up At Latest C++ ISO Meeting

, latches,and barriers as part of the concurrency specification.



More details on Herb's blog.

Herb Sutter has once again provided a nice recap of the latest ISO C++ standards meeting that just wrapped up in Toronto.This summer ISO C++ meeting was largely talking about changes/features for the next major C++ revision due out around 2020, C++20. Some quick highlights include:- The Concepts technical specification was merged into the C++20 draft.- New C++20 feature: Allow lambda capture [=, this].- New C++20 feature: designated initializers.- New C++20 feature: allow template parameter lists on lambdas.- Technical specifications for coroutines, networking, and ranges are now done and will be published soon.- Other likely work for C++20 include atomic_shared_ptr