There's a new version of The Swiss Army Knife of Embedded Linux before closing out 2016.BusyBox 1.26 this morning is shipping with some build system fixes, a lot of changes (mostly fixes) around Ash and Hush, volume_id now supports UBIFS, various new sub-commands being supported by the various built-in BusyBox commands, and a variety of other random changes.More details on the BusyBox 1.26 changes can be found via the official project site at BusyBox.net