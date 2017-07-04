Btrfs In Linux 4.13 Brings Statx Support, Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 4 July 2017 at 09:49 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
The Btrfs file-system updates for the Linux 4.13 kernel have been submitted.

One of the new features in Btrfs for Linux 4.13 is statx support, the enhanced file system information call added back during Linux 4.11. Statx can return a file's creation time, data version number, and other new attributes. With Linux 4.13, Btrfs has initial support for statx().

Btrfs in Linux 4.13 also has a quota override tunable, improved compression thresholds, BIO improvements, and other code changes.

More details on the Btrfs changes for Linux 4.13 via this pull request.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
Linux 4.13 Adding Write Hints To Allow For Better NVMe Performance
AES-128-CBC Support Coming To Fscrypt
EXT4 Is Working On A "Large Directory" Option, Parallel Discards
Reiser4 Updated For The Linux 4.11 Kernel
TFS File-System Still Aiming To Compete With ZFS, Written In Rust
Btrfs Gets RAID 5/6 Fixes With Linux 4.12
Popular News
What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
System76 Announces Pop!_OS Linux Distribution, To Be Shipped On Their Future PCs
Some Of What You Can Look Forward To With Linux 4.13
Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017
CVE-2017-9445: systemd Hit By New Security Vulnerability
Lennart Formally Introduces "mkosi" Tool