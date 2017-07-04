The Btrfs file-system updates for the Linux 4.13 kernel have been submitted.
One of the new features in Btrfs for Linux 4.13 is statx support, the enhanced file system information call added back during Linux 4.11. Statx can return a file's creation time, data version number, and other new attributes. With Linux 4.13, Btrfs has initial support for statx().
Btrfs in Linux 4.13 also has a quota override tunable, improved compression thresholds, BIO improvements, and other code changes.
More details on the Btrfs changes for Linux 4.13 via this pull request.
