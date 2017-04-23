Btrfs Getting RAID 5/6 Fixes In Linux 4.12 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 23 April 2017 at 07:34 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Not only is the BFQ I/O scheduler coming for mainline Linux 4.12 but there are also some more fixes to Btrfs for improving the file-system's native handling of RAID5 and RAID6 modes.

Last year the Btrfs RAID 5/6 code was found to be in bad shape and potentially unsafe. Since then there were some partial fixes for Btrfs RAID 5/6.

With Linux 4.12, more fixes are en route. Queueing up in Chris Mason's for-linus-4.12 branch is the new material that will be heading to Linus Torvalds when the 4.12 merge window opens up either today (if 4.11 ends up getting out today) or next weekend.

Among the RAID 5/6 fixes are fixing a recovery race condition in the scrub code, adding a full stripe lock for RAID 5/6, enable repair during read for the RAID 5/6 profile, and a few other fixes pertaining to the RAID5 and RAID6 operation modes for Btrfs.

The other file-system changes queued so far for Btrfs targeting Linux 4.12 can be found via this Git branch.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
BFQ I/O Scheduler Queued For Linux 4.12
Bcachefs Is Still Getting Fixed Up To Be A Next-Gen Linux File-System
EXT4 Patch For Statx Support
Bcachefs Brings New On-Disk Format With Encryption, Better Multi-Device Support
Btrfs Gets More Fixes & Performance Optimizations For Linux 4.11
F2FS Feature Work For The Linux 4.11 Kernel
Popular News
Debian Issues Statement Over Arrested Russian Developer
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 Released, Drops Old Linux CPU Support
PlayStation 3 Emulator Making Progress On Linux Support
The State Of Debian 9.0 Stretch
Babe: KDE Gets Another Music Player
Could A New Linux Base For Tablets/Smartphones Succeed In 2017?