There are a number of Btrfs fixes/clean-ups for the Linux 4.12 kernel.
Btrfs on 4.12 doesn't have any big new features or major performance boosts, but it does notably have RAID5 and RAID6 fixes that are needed as outlined in that earlier article. So those wanting to run Btrfs on a RAID 5/6 array will definitely want to be using Linux 4.12+ once stable.
Aside from the RAID work, there are also a number of general fixes and clean-ups for this Linux file-system. More details in yesterday's pull request.
